Lindsay Lohan's interest in Islam made her feel 'scared' to return to US

New York: Actress Lindsay Lohan has revealed that her interest in Islam made her feel "scared" about returning to the US.

The 30-year-old has returned to New York and opened up about the recent speculation that she would be converting to Islam.

"I`ve studied the Quran for quite some time. It`s a process to convert to anything. I respect all religions... It`s a beautiful religion and I am a very spiritual person. It`s something I`ve been studying," Lohan told dailymail.co.uk.

"You can`t just convert overnight to a religion," she added.

However, after US President Donald Trump banned people from predominantly Muslim countries from entering the US, Lohan, who has been spending time in Greece and Turkey, revealed that she was in doubt about returning.

"I was scared to come here with everything going on because of my personal beliefs," she said.