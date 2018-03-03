हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lisa Haydon ditches winter like a boss, sizzles in Bikini

Lisa is an inspiration to many other women who are battling post-pregnancy weight issues.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 03, 2018, 16:59 PM IST
Comments |
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Winter has arrived in Austrailia and before you begin to imagine why now? Remember that it's a hemisphere thing. When it's winter in India, it's summer in Austrailia and vice-versa. But will that stop Lisa Haydon, who is currently in Austrailia, from flaunting her fit-bod? Well, no. Her current Instagram pictures are a proof that not even winters can force this beach-loving, sand child from having summer-like fun.

Here is the picture:

 

A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on

Lisa Haydon sizzles in a Bikini in the bone-chilling Austrailian winter albeit indoors. Her Instagram handle is full of beach pictures and shows how much the actress loves going to the beach but now that she can't,  she has created a beach-like atmosphere at her home in Austrailia.

Here are some more pictures:

 

A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on

And some more...

 

A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on

The sultry actress became a mother to a baby boy Zack Lalvani on May 17, 2017. It is commendable how the actress has shed all her baby fat in such a short-span and has emerged fitter than ever. Lisa is an inspiration to many other women who are battling post-pregnancy weight issues.

Here's another one to remind you what the weather looks like Austrailia: 

 

A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on

Well, Australia just got warmer and we can feel the temperature soaring in India too, but no one's complaining!

Lisa Haydon bikiniLisa Haydonlisa haydon babyLisa Haydon austrailia
