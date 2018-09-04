हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lisa Haydon

Lisa Haydon is not fashion obsessed

Actress-model Lisa Haydon says she is definitely fashion conscious but is not obsessed about it.

Lisa Haydon is not fashion obsessed

Mumbai: Actress-model Lisa Haydon says she is definitely fashion conscious but is not obsessed about it.

Asked if she is fashion conscious, Lisa told IANS here: "Yes, definitely. I cannot be in this business and not be fashion conscious but I am not fashion obsessed. I certainly love to wear beautiful clothes, I love to go shopping, I love putting things together and using fashion as a way to express myself."

Lisa made her acting debut with a supporting role in the 2010 romantic comedy "Aisha". She received praise for her performance in the comedy-drama "Queen". Lisa later starred in the commercially successful entertainer "Housefull 3" and romantic drama "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil".

She has also featured in TV shows like "India's Next Top Model", "The Trip" and "Top Model India"

