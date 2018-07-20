हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lisa Haydon

Lisa Haydon looks beautiful in white with son Zack Lalvani—Pic

The mother-son duo wins a lot of hearts each time a new picture is posted

Lisa Haydon looks beautiful in white with son Zack Lalvani—Pic

New Delhi: The beautiful actress Lisa Haydon is a doting mother to Zack Lalvani. Lisa is an avid social media user and keeps her fans updated by posting regularly on Instagram. In her videos and pics, her adorable baby boy is often spotted and the mother-son duo wins a lot of hearts each time a new picture is posted. The 'Queen' actress shared yet another picture with her son and it is too cute for words!

Check out the pic here:

 

A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on

Zack was born on May 17, 2017, to Lisa and her husband Dino Lalwani.

Lisa stunned us all when she shed all her baby fat in a short span of time and showed off her fitter than ever body on social media. Lisa became an inspiration to many women who are battling post-pregnancy weight issues. The actress is often making heads turn with her superb dress sense. In one of the pictures she posted on Instagram, the gorgeous actress looks like 'Khaleesi' from hit-series 'Game Of Thrones'. In the pic, the 'Queen' is wearing a gold gown with her gorgeous platinum hair left open and the look is a lot similar to the GOT character.

The actress tied the nuptial know with her longtime boyfriend Dino Lalwani in October 2016. She was also seen on a popular web-series 'The Trip' last year

Lisa made her Bollywood debut in Sonam Kapoor starrer 'Aisha' in 2010 and then went on to feature in several projects. She got recognition for her part in Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Queen' and was also seen in Karan Johar's 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Tags:
Lisa Haydonzack lalvaniLisa Haydon son

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close