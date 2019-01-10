हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lisa Haydon

Lisa Haydon oozes oomph in a red polka dot bikini—See pic

The diva is a fitness freak and maintains a healthy lifestyle. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The tall and exceptionally stunning model-actress Lisa Haydon has an hour-glass figure to die for. The ethereal beauty is a mother to son Zack Lalvani, who was born on May 17, 2017. The hot mommy loves beaches and often shares her pictures on social media.

She recently took to Instagram and shared picture where she can be seen donning a red polka dot bikini. Even though she has captioned the picture as 'winter', we have to say that she sure is turning up the heat in the photo.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Winter

A post shared by Lisa Haydon Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on

The diva is a fitness freak and maintains a healthy lifestyle. The model-actress got married to her longtime boyfriend Dino Lalwani in October 2016 and the couple got blessed with a baby boy named Zack. She was also seen on a popular web-series 'The Trip'.

Lisa made her Bollywood debut in Sonam Kapoor starrer 'Aisha' in 2010 and then went on to feature in several projects. She got recognition for her part in Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Queen' and was recently seen in Karan Johar's 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Lisa is also known for her super cool fashion sense and even hosted season 1 and 2 of India's Next Top Model on television.

Lisa, you are awesome!

 

