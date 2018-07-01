हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lisa Haydon

Lisa Haydon posts adorable beach photo with son Zack Lalvani—see pic

Lisa took to Instagram and shared yet another picture with her son and it is too cute for words!

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The gorgeous Lisa Haydon is a dotted mother to Zack Lalvani. The actress often shares pictures and videos of herself along with her baby boy and we love looking at the duo spending quality time together. Lisa took to Instagram and shared yet another picture with her son and it is too cute for words!

Check out the picture right here:

 

A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on

Zack was born on May 17, 2017 to Lisa and husband Dino Lalwani. Lisa stunned us all when she shed all her baby fat in a short-span of time and showed off her fitter than ever body on social media. Lisa became an inspiration to many women who are battling post-pregnancy weight issues. The 'Queen' actress is often making heads turn with her superb fashion sense. She recently posted a picture on Instagram in which she looks like 'Khaleesi' from hit-series 'Game Of Thrones'.

The 'Queen' is wearing a gold gown with her gorgeous platinum hair left open and the look is a lot similar to the GOT character.

The actress got married to her longtime boyfriend Dino Lalwani in October 2016. She was also seen on a popular web-series 'The Trip' last year

Lisa made her Bollywood debut in Sonam Kapoor starrer 'Aisha' in 2010 and then went on to feature in several projects. She got recognition for her part in Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Queen' and was recently seen in Karan Johar's 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Lisa is also known for her super cool fashion sense and even hosted season 1 and 2 of India's Next Top Model on television.

