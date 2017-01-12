Lisa Haydon posts THIS photo to announce pregnancy

Mumbai: ‘Queen’ actress Lisa Haydon, who exchanged marital vows with beau Dino Lalwani on October 29, 2016, is all set to embrace motherhood.

The pretty lady took to her Instagram page to announce her pregnancy with the photo embedded below:

Humble beginnings A photo posted by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Jan 11, 2017 at 8:42pm PST

Lisa had recently appeared in Karan Johar’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. She had essayed the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s girlfriend in the multi-starrer and her character part, though short, was appreciated much.

2016 was a great year for Lisa both in the personal and professional front. And now that the actress is gearing up to become a mother, 2017 will bring in more happiness for her.

Here’s wishing the mom and dad-to-be heart congratulations.