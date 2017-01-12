Lisa Haydon posts THIS photo to announce pregnancy
By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 11:17
Mumbai: ‘Queen’ actress Lisa Haydon, who exchanged marital vows with beau Dino Lalwani on October 29, 2016, is all set to embrace motherhood.
The pretty lady took to her Instagram page to announce her pregnancy with the photo embedded below:
Lisa had recently appeared in Karan Johar’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. She had essayed the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s girlfriend in the multi-starrer and her character part, though short, was appreciated much.
2016 was a great year for Lisa both in the personal and professional front. And now that the actress is gearing up to become a mother, 2017 will bring in more happiness for her.
Here’s wishing the mom and dad-to-be heart congratulations.
First Published: Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 11:15
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Deepika Padukone shows how India welcomes its guests! 'xXx: Return Of Xander Cage co-star Vin Diesel gets grand reception!
- Lisa Haydon posts THIS photo to announce pregnancy
- Kangana Ranaut nails it in the ‘Bloody Hell’ video song from Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘Rangoon’
- Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan look incredibly gorgeous together - ‘Udi Udi Jaye’ out! WATCH
- Ravi Dubey – Sargun Mehta’s latest Instagram photo clicked by Suyyash Rai will inspire you to fall in love
- Diversity is the need of the hour: Priyanka Chopra
- Aditya, Shraddha 'open' to live-in relationships
- Here's what Shraddha Kapoor thinks about 'OK Jaanu' co-star Aditya Roy Kapur!
- What happened when Vin Diesel, Deepika Padukone first met? Electric chemistry is the answer
- Sofia Hayat wants Rakhi Sawant to get married in 2017