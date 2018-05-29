Lisa Haydon raises the mercury in her latest Instagram post-See inside

New Delhi: Just yesterday, the internet couldn't stop talking about Lisa Haydon's beach pic with her little munchkin Zack Lalvani and the actress has yet again treated her fans with some really sultry pictures on Instagram.

Check out the pictures:

In the pictures shared by the actress, Lisa Haydon can be seen chilling on a beach with her friend in a Bikini.

The actress became a mother to a baby boy Zack Lalvani on May 17, 2017. It is commendable how the actress has shed all her baby fat in such a short-span and has emerged fitter than ever. Lisa is an inspiration to many other women who are battling post-pregnancy weight issues.

She got married to her longtime boyfriend Dino Lalwani in October 2016. She was also seen on a popular web-series 'The Trip' last year

Lisa made her Bollywood debut in Sonam Kapoor starrer 'Aisha' in 2010 and then went on to feature in several projects. She got recognition for her part in Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Queen' and was recently seen in Karan Johar's 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Lisa is also known for her super cool fashion sense and even hosted season 1 and 2 of India's Next Top Model on television.