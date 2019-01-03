Lisa Haydon turns up the heat in a bikini-See pic

New Delhi: The bold and beautiful Lisa Haydon is an avid social media user and often posts pictures and videos from her personal life. The actress recently took to share some pictures from her exotic holidays in which she can be seen donning a neon bikini. She also shared a boomerang video with her son Zack.

Check it out here:

Zack was born on May 17, 2017, to Lisa and husband Dino Lalwani. Lisa stunned us all when she shed all her baby fat in a short span of time and showed off her fitter than ever body on social media. Lisa became an inspiration to many women who are battling post-pregnancy weight issues. The 'Queen' actress is often making heads turn with her superb fashion sense. She recently posted a picture on Instagram in which she looks like 'Khaleesi' from hit-series 'Game Of Thrones'.

The 'Queen' is wearing a gold gown with her gorgeous platinum hair left open and the look is a lot similar to the GOT character.

The actress got married to her longtime boyfriend Dino Lalwani in October 2016. She was also seen on a popular web-series 'The Trip' last year

Lisa made her Bollywood debut in Sonam Kapoor starrer 'Aisha' in 2010 and then went on to feature in several projects. She got recognition for her part in Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Queen' and was recently seen in Karan Johar's 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Lisa is also known for her super cool fashion sense and even hosted season 1 and 2 of India's Next Top Model on television