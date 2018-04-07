Lisa Haydon's beach video with son Zack Lalvani is adorable!– Watch

New Delhi: The hot and happening actress Lisa Haydon is thoroughly enjoying motherhood. The 'Queen' actress took to Instagram on Friday to share a boomerang video of hers and her son Zack.

In the video, Lisa is flaunting a red-hot polka dots bikini with her blonde hair tied up in a messy bun, swinging with Zack, who is definitely enjoying the sight of the ocean.

The actress became a mother to a baby boy Zack Lalvani on May 17, 2017. It is commendable how the actress has shed all her baby fat in such a short-span and has emerged fitter than ever. Lisa is an inspiration to many other women who are battling post-pregnancy weight issues.

She got married to her longtime boyfriend Dino Lalwani in October 2016. She was also seen on a popular web-series 'The Trip' last year

Lisa made her Bollywood debut in Sonam Kapoor starrer 'Aisha' in 2010 and then went on to feature in several projects. She got recognition for her part in Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Queen' and was recently seen in Karan Johar's 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Lisa is also known for her super cool fashion sense and even hosted season 1 and 2 of India's Next Top Model on television.