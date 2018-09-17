Lisa Ray becomes mother to twin daughters via surrogacy

New Delhi: Model turned actress Lisa Ray has embraced motherhood and welcomed twin daughters via surrogacy. The gorgeous actress in an interview with Bombay Times opened up on her new phase in life.

She told BT, “At the moment, my life is full of cascading emotions, attempting to coordinate feeding, napping and play schedules while juggling work, self-care, travel and time with friends, family and my hubby. My life has been full of crazy adventures, but right now, I’m experiencing a new level of anarchy and love. I can’t wait to bring our daughters to our home in Mumbai.”

She further added, “Many things in my life have been unplanned. So, when the desire for children grew after I married my soulmate Jason Dehni, it frankly caught me by surprise.”

The twin daughters were born through surrogacy in Tbilisi, Georgia in June, reportedly.

“I wanted to share our struggles and triumph. Having been open about my cancer journey and receiving so much unconditional support, sharing this moment of happiness feels right. Hopefully, our story can give hope to others who are struggling to have kids. Life throws you both challenges and miracles, and I’m unspeakably grateful for my miracle daughters,” she said. So, what plans does she have for her girls in future? “I will teach my girls to be resilient, strong, open, and that they can achieve anything they set their hearts on. There are no boundaries, except the ones in our minds and children have no idea of what they can and cannot achieve. Bringing up the next generation to be kind is the greatest chance we have for a better future. I can’t resist whispering in their tiny ears — ‘The Future is Female’, Lisa said.

The actress was diagnosed with multiple myeloma on June 23, 2009. It's a cancer of the white blood cells known as plasma cells, which produce antibodies. It is a rare disease.

In April 2010, Lisa announced that she was cancer-free, after a stem cell transplant.

The actress-model got married to longtime beau Jason Dehni on October 20, 2012.