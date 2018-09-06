Listen what Rakhi Sawant said about Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: Actress and item girl Rakhi Sawant is back in the news. A controversy favourite child, Rakhi is known to remain in limelight with her bold statements. And this time, she has voiced her opinion on none other but Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In a video shared on YouTube, Rakhi is all praise for the Uttar Chief Minister and said that he has done a brilliant job in the state. The actress also observed that she initially had doubts over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to appoint Yogi Adityanath as the UP Chief Minister. However, her suspicions faded away with time as she saw and read about the development works carried out by CM Yogi's government in the state.

"People should not form a judgement about a person or a party or government once it is elected. I think we should all give it some time to do its job," she appealed to her fans.

Watch the video here:

Extending her full support to CM Yogi, Rakhi said that ever since Yogi ji has taken the charge as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, no rape incidents have happened in the state. "He has done a great work. Apart from taking time for his pujas, he has also paid attention to the welfare of animals. And therefore, he should be elected as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister again and again."

She expressed her hope that BJP will come to power in the state if elections are held here within next five year.

Rakhi also expressed her desire to have a film city in Uttar Pradesh so that more and more films are made there.

