misha kapoor

Little Misha learns Kathak from grandmother Neelima Azim, Mira Rajput shares pic-See inside

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's little munchkin has started taking Kathak lessons from her paternal grandmother Neelima Azim, who is a trained Kathak dancer.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's little munchkin has started taking Kathak lessons from her paternal grandmother Neelima Azim, who is a trained Kathak dancer.

All of two, Misha by now has learned many ​Kathak moves. Her mother Mira took to her Instagram story to share an adorable picture of the baby girl.

Check out the pic right here:

In the picture, you can see an inquisitive Misha, looking ardently at her grandmother. The little girl can be seen donning a beautiful pair of Salwar-kameez.

Shahid's family is filled with dancers, we know how good a dancer Shahid is and now there is his younger brother Ishaan Khatter, who too has impeccable dancing skills. Misha too is blessed with the quality and will emerge as one of the finest dancers in the industry in the near future.

Shahid and Mira entered matrimony on July 7, 2015. They were blessed with daughter Misha on August 26, 2016, and son Zain on September 5, 2018.

On the work front, Shahid is gearing up for his next - Kabir Singh - a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. The film stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. The hunk of an actor has had a great year so far. He began the year on a successful note by essaying the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat in January. His performance in the film was appreciated by critics and fans alike. He had another release this year - Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The film proved to be a dud at the Box Office but Shahid's performance in the film was applauded.

misha kapoorMira RajputShahid KapoorNeelima AzimPankaj Kapoor

