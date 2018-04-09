Liz Hurley slammed for wearing cleavage-baring dress with son

Los Angeles: British actress Elizabeth Hurley faced flak from social media users for a revealing dress she wore in a post to mark her 16-year-old son Damians birthday.

In the photograph, 52-year-old Hurley is seen wearing an embellished dress with a deep plunging neckline, while her son wears a floral-print blazer.

"Happy Birthday to my little prince Damian Hurley. The light of my life for the last 16 years," she wrote.

Her fans and followers began debating whether her outfit was appropriate or not, with some blasting it was "embarrassing" and writing that she shouldn't "showcase her assets", reported Fox News.

"Creepy showing off at your son's birthday. Cover up you're a mum," said one social media user. However, there were other fans who defended her.

"You look amazing. A lot of people are jealous," said one user, adding: "You and your son, please enjoy yourselves and live your lives. Don't worry about the naysayers. Best wishes."

Another said: "Damn haters! LOL! She worked hard for her physique, let her wear anything she wants. All you haters, go work on yourself, focus on yourself and no others! Such a shame how there are always haters."

While Hurley's cricket star ex Shane Warne wrote: "Happy birthday D man, hope EH is spoiling you!

Damian is also an actor and model. He is Hurley and American businessman Steve Bing's son.