Subhash Ghai

Look beyond obvious to excel in life: Subhash Ghai

Ghai has been honoured by Sony YAY! as part of their flagship Teachers' Day initiative 'Heroes Behind The Heroes'. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: With Teachers' Day coming up, filmmaker Subhash Ghai has a message for all the students. He says it is important "to look beyond the obvious".

"I would like to give a message to all the students -- to look beyond the obvious. When you study anything or work on anything, try to go into details because God lies in details and around the obvious," Ghai said in a statement to IANS.

"The moment you are going to look beyond the obvious, you will find something new in it and you will excel in the job," added the director.

Ghai has been honoured by Sony YAY! as part of their flagship Teachers' Day initiative 'Heroes Behind The Heroes'. The initiative honours and recognises the hard work put in by the teachers of global icons from diverse fields.

"I must congratulate Sony YAY! and the entire team for this great initiative. This initiative is going to inspire many teachers and people who believe in the philosophy of equality education, people who believe that they should bring out the new India -- Nayi Soch, Naya Bharat," he added.

 

