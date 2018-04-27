Lost my virginity through rape: Amy Schumer

Los Angeles: Hollywood actress Amy Schumer has revealed that she lost her virginity through a date rape by her then boyfriend. The "Trainwreck" star lost her virginity at the age of 17. She had first mentioned it in her 2016 memoir -- "The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo", that the sex was non-consensual, explaining her unnamed boyfriend penetrated her while she was asleep, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"You think when that happens you say, 'Okay, well, this isn't someone I want to see rotting in a jail cell, but what he did to me was wrong'," Schumer told US media mogul Oprah Winfrey in an episode of "SuperSoul Conversations".

"I didn't consent, and for me, I lost my virginity while I was asleep - and that's not okay." Schumer said her former-boyfriend felt bad after the incident and she was angry about it, but she still tried to comfort him.

"The first thing he said was, 'I thought you knew. I didn't say anything yet... He was my boyfriend. I loved him. I had to comfort him."

"I also felt really angry," she added.

"It was just a feeling I had. I felt really angry at him, and it's a rage that has stayed with me. I don't think you lose that. As women, we're really trained not to get angry because that makes people dismiss you right away... but I felt I wanted to comfort him because he felt so bad and he was so worried, I just tried to push my anger down," she said.

The actress eventually had consensual sex with her former boyfriend, but she wasn't able to get over the deep betrayal she felt over the alleged sexual assault.

"I feel like I lost my virginity through rape," she said.

She added: "I didn't consent, we hadn't discussed it, we weren't there in our relationship, we weren't at that moment and we talked about things, we were open with each other."