Yami Gautam

Lot of hard work goes into getting right parts as an outsider: Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam says as an outsider a lot of hard work goes into getting the right parts in Bollywood.

File photo

Mumbai:  Actress Yami Gautam says as an outsider a lot of hard work goes into getting the right parts in Bollywood.

Yami on Saturday shared a tweet regarding her latest release "Uri" and her performance in the film. 

"Thanks so much. As an actress and an outsider, a lot of hard work goes into getting the right parts and I am glad that you all are giving it so much love," Yami wrote. 

"Uri" also stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead. Based on the surgical strikes of 2016 carried out by the Indian Armed Forces, "Uri" traces the significant event.

The film sees Vicky playing the role of an Indian commando who is involved in the 2016 surgical strikes. It also features Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. 

