'Loveratri' hurting Hindu sentiments? Court order FIR against Salman Khan

New Delhi: A Bihar court has ordered that FIR can be filed against superstar Salman Khan and 7 others in relation to his upcoming production 'Loveratri'. A complaint was filed by an advocate in Muzaffarpur alleging that it hurts the sentiments of Hindus.

ANI tweeted, "Bihar's Muzaffarpur Court gives orders to file FIR against Salman Khan and 7 other actors after a complaint was filed by an advocate against him and his production 'Loveratri' alleging that the title of the film hurts Hindu sentiments."

According to PTI, the complainant alleged that the movie hurts Hindu sentiments by deriding the festival of Navratri. The complaint filed by Sudhir Kumar Ojha and was heard by sub-divisional judicial magistrate Shailendra Kumar today.

Ojha has alleged that the film, produced by Khan, promotes vulgarity and denigrates Goddess Durga. He said the film's scheduled date of release - October 5 - is close to Navaratri festival this year and it would hurt Hindu sentiments.

He said his impression about the yet-to-be-released movie is based on the promos and teasers being broadcast on YouTube and other such channels.

Ojha has filed the complaint under IPC sections 295(injuring or defiling place of worship), 298 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings), 153 (want only giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153B (assertions, imputations prejudicial to national integration) and 120(B) (criminal conspiracy).

'Loveratri' is directed by debutante filmmaker Abhiraj Minawala. It stars Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain in lead roles. The film will hit the screens on October 5, 2018.

(With PTI inputs)