Loveratri stars Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain look stunning on Filmfare cover—See pic

Aayush shared the cover on his Instagram handle.

Picture Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan's brother in law Aayush Sharma is all set to make his Bollywood debut with 'Loveratri'. The film also introduces Warina Hussain in the industry and is slated to release on September 21, 2018. Yesterday, the makers released a brand new song titled 'Tera Hua' and the romantic number has received a thumbs up from the audience. While there are still a couple of days to go for the film release, Aayush and Warina have graced the cover of Filmfare magazine and both look absolutely stunning.

Aayush shared the cover on his Instagram handle, captioning it as "My first cover ever, it’s extremely special to me."

Check it out here:

 

A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) on

Salman unveiled the first poster of 'Loveratri' on the occasion of Valentine’s Day this year. Produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, the film is helmed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Salman Khan. For the unversed, Aayush is married to Salman’s younger sister Arpita. Aayush and Arpita got married on November 18, 2014, in an extravagant ceremony at the Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. The two are blessed with a son who they have named Ahil.

Interestingly, Salman’s parents – Salim and Salma – celebrate their wedding anniversary on the aforementioned date.

Aayush is the son of politician Anil Sharma, who contested the Himachal assembly election last year from Mandi with a BJP ticket.

Here's wishing Aayush and Warina all the very best for their debut film.

