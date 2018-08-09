Lynching in the name of cow heartbreaking: Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut today said it is a sad state of affair that people in the country are being lynched in the name of cows, even as she stressed the need to protect the animal.

There have been several incidents of lynching in the country on suspicions of either cow smuggling or consuming beef.

When asked where she thought the country was headed in the wake of the lynchings, Kangana told reporters, "You feel conflicted. You want to save the animals but when the lynching happens, you feel heartbroken at what's going on. You feel this is wrong."

The actor was in conversation with Sadhguru here at a special event.

At the event, Kangana said there was a long discussion on the sets of her latest movie "Manikarnika", where a calf was involved in a scene.

"I'm working on a martyr's biopic 'Manikarnika' where there is a scene where my protagonist, Laxmibai, goes and saves a calf. My crew had a discussion, we halted the shoot. They said 'we can't save a calf' because we don't want to look like cow savers," she said.

"When such a prejudice thrives, as a person you feel very protective of who you are and what your values are, and you want to save all animals and you definitely want to save the cows because the prejudice is really agonising. But (then) lynching for cows takes place and you look like an idiot," she added.

The actor claimed that liberals only accept people "in their group" if "you hate the same person they do".

"And then you jump to the other side which has always criticised and they never want to be protecting cows and these people look sensible, these so-called 'liberals'. Liberals, by definition, are people who have acceptance for other people and opinions, but these liberals will not take you into their group unless you hate the same people as they do.

"If it's for the betterment of the country, you don't mind hating on BJP, you don't mind believing that everything that is being run by... Amit Shah is practically doing. But what I don't get is what is their (liberals') agenda and plan of action for bringing this country out of the pit. What is that they are doing," she added.

The "Queen" star claimed liberals are the first ones to point fingers but don't offer much solution.

"A rape takes place in Kashmir and they say, 'Hindustan raped our daughter', (they are the first ones) to be pointing fingers at each other when our country is so vulnerable and trying to break a civil war? Is that what liberals do?

"The most sensible things seem to be sceptic but a sceptic isn't nothing but a space cadet, doesn't know where he is going. We need a definite direction to go into, we cannot be stuck into the unfortunate loop of to be or not to be," she said.