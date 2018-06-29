हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sanju

Maanayata Dutt shares an adorable picture of Sanjay Dutt with kids—See pic

Maanayata tied the knot with Sanjay on February 7, 2008

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's biopic 'Sanju' that hit the theatres today is receiving thumbs up from the audience as well as the critics. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Dutt and captures Sanjay's life mainly through three stages. While the actor's life is being shown on the silver screen, his wife, Maanayata Dutt took to Instagram to share an adorable pic of her Sanju with their kids.

Maanayata is an avid social media user and often shares pictures and videos of the Dutt family.

The caption of the picture is, “Ruk jaana nahin tu kahin haar kar... kaaton pe chalke milenge saaye bahaar ke #mysanju #bestesthalf #proudwife #sanjuthefilm #love #grace #positivity #dutts #mumbai #beautifullife #thankyougod”

 

A post shared by Maanayata Dutt (@maanayata) on

Maanayata tied the knot with Sanjay on February 7, 2008. The duo was blessed with twin children  Iqra and Shahraan on 21 October 2010.

On the work front, Dutt will next be seen in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. The first look posters of the film have left everyone spellbound and excited for the release. The film features Dutt in an intense role and is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3' has an interesting star cast of Jimmy Shergill, Mahi Gill and Chitrangada Singh besides Dutt.

 The film is slated to hit the screens on July 27, 2018. 

