Sanjay Dutt

Maanayata Dutt singing 'Kya Yahi Pyar Hai' for hubby Sanjay Dutt defines love—Watch

Maanayata and Sanjay Dutt got married in 2008.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt's doting wife Maanayata recently celebrated her birthday with friends and family. It was a starry night with all the close ones in the company of the Dutt couple, who expressed their love for each other in true blue filmy style.

Kaykasshan Patel, who is a close friend of the Dutts took to her Instagram and shared a video of Maanayata singing 'Kya Yahi Pyar Hai' for hubby dearest during the birthday bash. You can clearly see Sanju Baba sitting at the side while wifey Maanyata croons beautifully at the Karaoke night set up at home.

Watch video:

Interestingly, the song she sang is from Sanjay Dutt's debut film 'Rocky' which released in 1981. It features Reena Roy, Tina Munim, Amjad Khan, Raakhee, Shakti Kapoor and Aruna Irani in pivotal parts.

Maanayata and Sanjay Dutt got married in 2008. There wedding was a private affair which took place in Goa. The couple dated for about two years before tying the knot. On October 21, 2010, the duo was blessed with twins, a son named Shahran and a daughter named Iqra.

Recently, a biopic based on the controversial life of Sanjay Dutt hit the screens and created a storm. Ranbir Kapoor played the titular role of Dutt in 'Sanju' and his performance was widely appreciated by one and sundry. The film has created several records at the Box Office and has emerged as the top grosser of this year so far. 

