Priyanka Chopra

Madhu Chopra clears the air about Priyanka Chopra's alleged fallout with Salman Khan post exiting Bharat

Director Ali Abbas Zafar confirmed her exit through a tweet

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: International icon Priyanka Chopra's sudden exit from Bharat gave rise to a lot of theories. While some say that she left because of pay disparity, some believe that her impending wedding is the reason. However, none of the theories could state the concrete reason. It was also speculated that Salman has vowed to never work with Priyanka but now her mother Madhu Chopra has broken her silence on the speculations surrounding her daughter and Salman's equation.

A Times Now report quoted Madhu Chopra as saying, "You people (Media) only make such stuff up, Salman is not upset with her."

Director Ali Abbas Zafar confirmed her exit through a tweet and wrote, "Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her ... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life"

It was also said that the director has called Priyanka unprofessional but Madhu has denied any such report.

'Bharat' is reportedly a remake of the 2014 South Korean film 'Ode to My Father'. The film will be set in the backdrop of India in 1947 and will take us through the events during the country’s partition. Not just that, the film will showcase significant events over a period of 70 years since partition. The film was set to reunite Priyanka and Salman on-screen after their last 2008 fantasy comedy 'God Tussi Great Ho'. 

