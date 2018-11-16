हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
madhu chopra

Madhu Chopra reaches Jodhpur to check Priyanka-Nick's wedding preps

The wedding season doesn't end in Bollywood with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh tying the knot. Another most-talked-about wedding of the year is all set to take place in December. Global icon Priyanka Chopra and her fiance Nick Jonas will reportedly tie the knot in Jodhopur this year.PeeCee's mother Madhu landed in Jodhpur to check on the wedding preparations for her daughter, who is set to marry American singer beau Nick Jonas.

Madhu Chopra reaches Jodhpur to check Priyanka-Nick&#039;s wedding preps
Image Courtesy: Instagram

"Mera bahut pasandida shehar hai. Saari duniya chhodkar hum yahaan aaye hain (This is one of my favourite cities. We have chosen this city over the whole world," Madhu was quoted by IANS

When questioned about the wedding preparations, Madhu said: "Ab shaadi dekh lena... abhi se kya bataaun... jab ho jaaye, tab baat karenge (See the wedding. What do I say about it already? We will talk about it when it happens)."

Priyanka, on the other hand, is busy shooting in Delhi for her new project 'The Sky Is Pink' with director Shonali Bose and actor Farhan Akhtar. 

Priyanka and Nick have reportedly chosen the grand Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur as their wedding venue. However, the details about the wedding have not been revealed so far, but according to those in the know of developments, it will be a close-knit family affair and a separate celebration for her film fraternity friends will take place later in Mumbai.

Priyanka and Nick had a traditional 'roka' ceremony in August at the actress' Mumbai residence.

(With IANS inputs)

