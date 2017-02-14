Madhuri Dixit gets nostalgic, shares hilarious throwback picture of 'Dil To Pagal Hai' star cast
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 15:19
New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Madhuri Dixit recently got nostalgic and shared a hilarious picture on Twitter. In the throwback photo, the 49-year-old actress is sharing the frame with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and diva Karisma Kapoor.
The 'Dil To Pagal Hai' trio can be seen striking a hilarious pose in the image. If the picture is to be judged, we can say that it must have been clicked at a popular award function.
See for yourself:
Good old days...Team DTPH! pic.twitter.com/FTwwQIeV1g
— Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 13, 2017
'Dil To Pagal Hai' took the cinema lovers by storm in 1997. The Yash Copra directorial became the highest grossing Indian film of the year worldwide.
It won three National Film Awards and eight Filmfare Awards.
First Published: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 15:19
