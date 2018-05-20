Madhuri Dixit, Renuka Shahane recreate 'Hum Aapke Hain Kaun' scene on the sets of 'Bucket List'-Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Madhuri Dixit and Renuka Shahane, will share the screen space in Madhuri's Marathi film 'Bucket List', recently recreated a Hum Aapke Hain Kaun moment on the sets of Bucket List.

The video featuring the two stellar actors has gone viral on the internet, Madhuri and Renuka are seen chatting on the sets of Bucket List when song Lo Chali Main from Hum Aapke Hain Koun plays and they start dancing.

Karan Johar, who is producing Bucket List, also shared the video on his Twitter handle on Sunday morning. “This just brought the hugest smile to my face!!!!! #HumAapkeHaiKaun is a sunshine film!!!,” he wrote.

This just brought the hugest smile to my face!!!!! #HumAapkeHaiKaun is a sunshine film!!! https://t.co/keYQvrHnVC — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 20, 2018

Official handle of Dharma Productions also shared the video on Twitter:

The story revolves around the life of Madhura, who goes beyond her family duties to fulfil the wishlist of a teen girl, named Sai, who seemed to have donated her heart.

The trailer shows Madhuri fulfilling some of the wishes that Sai had, like riding a motorcycle to trip to Leh Ladakh and making her mom complete her poem, getting drunk and clicking a selfie with Bollywood's heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor.

The Marathi film also features talented actor Sumeet Raghavan and is all set to hit the theatres on May 25.

Meanwhile, Madhuri has begun shooting for 'Kalank' and has also been roped in for Indra Kumar's 'Total Dhamaal'.