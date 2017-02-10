Madonna names her adopted twin girls

Los Angeles: Pop icon Madonna has named her adopted twin girls Estere and Stelle.

The 58-year-star revealed the names on Instagram by sharing new photo of her daughters.

"There are 650 Orphans at Home of Hope where Estere and Stelle have lived for four years since they were five days old," she captioned the picture.

The singer has yesterday confirmed that she has adopted twin girls from Malawi and said "I am overjoyed that they are now part of our family."

Madonna already has two children from the African country- David, adopted in 2006 and Mercy, adopted in 2009, appeared in court in Lilongwe last month after filing her application for the adoption of two little girls.

"I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family.

"I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love,"

Madonna captioned another picture yesterday in which she can be seen taking a stroll with the little girls while holding their hands.