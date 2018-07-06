हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mahaakshay

Mahaakshay, rape accused son of Mithun Chakraborty, set to tie the knot on July 7

She filed the complaint alleging that the actor had cheated and raped her.

Mahaakshay, rape accused son of Mithun Chakraborty, set to tie the knot on July 7
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's son Mahaakshay, who is embroiled in a rape case is all set to marry on July 7, 2018. A few days back, in a shocking turn of events, a Bhojpuri starlet accused Mahaakashay of cheating on her and rape. 

She filed the complaint alleging that the actor had cheated and raped her after being in physical relation with her for around four years on the pretext of marriage. The woman alleged that when she became pregnant, Mahaakshay had given her some medicine which led to an abortion.

According to BollywoodLife.com, in the midst of this legal tussle, Mahaakshay is set to marry Madalsa Sharma, daughter of actress Sheela Sharma on July 7. The report quotes Sheela Sharma confirming the marriage with an official statement. “It’s happening on July 7. Mimoh met her (the complainant) in 2015 and we are aware of it. In fact, Mimoh had also filed a Non-Cognisable (NC) complaint against her for creating trouble in the past. Why has she resurfaced now, just a few days before the wedding? Why did she wait for so long to take action? Everybody has a past and we know the truth,” read her statement. 

On the other hand, the woman alleging rape in her complaint claimed that Mahaakshay aka Mimoh's mother veteran actress Yogita Bali had threatened her of dire consequences if she continued the relationship.  The complainant also said in the court that she moved to Delhi from Mumbai as she feared for her life in view of threats made by Bali and her son. 

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court refused to grant any interim relief from arrest to actor Mithun Chakraborty's wife and son in a complaint of rape and cheating filed by a woman in Delhi.

A court in Delhi had earlier this week said that prima facie there are sufficient grounds for registration of an FIR against Chakraborty's wife Yogita Bali and their son Mahaakshay aka Mimoh and to proceed further in accordance with the law.

Following the Delhi court order, Mahaakshay and his mother approached the Bombay HC seeking pre-arrest bail or an interim relief from arrest till the time they approached the concerned court in the national capital.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags:
MahaakshayMithun ChakrabortyMimohmahaakshay rape caseBollywoodmimoh marriage

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close