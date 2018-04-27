Dhoni drying Ziva's hair is the most adorable thing on internet today—Watch

New Delhi: Expect Mahendra Singh Dhoni to master anything under the sun. After packing a punch against Virat Kohli's RCB in the ongoing T20 tournament, the cool-headed skipper went back to his daddy duties.

Dhoni shared a video where he can be seen drying daughter Ziva's hair and it is perhaps the cutest thing on the internet today. He wrote along with the video: “Game over, had a nice sleep now back to Daddy’s duties.”

The video which was posted a day before has already garnered 3,445,974 views so far. Several fans have commented on the video and can't keep calm over how perfect a man MS Dhoni is. Ziva too is internet's favourite celebrity kid. A few days back, a video where she can be heard saying that she wants to hug papa while he was batting on the field had gone viral.

Earlier, when KKR lost the match against CSK by five wickets, superstar Shah Rukh Khan clicked several pictures with the little munchkin Ziva. Mahendra Singh Dhoni married Sakshi Singh Rawat, his schoolmate on July 4, 2010, and the couple was blessed with cutie pie Ziva on February 6, 2015.

The three-year-old Ziva is quite popular on the internet and her adorable videos are often shared by daddy cool on social media.

Meanwhile, IPL will be a non-stop run from April 7-May 27, 2018.