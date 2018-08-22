हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ziva Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni shares adorable video of baby Ziva and it proves she is a smart kid—Watch

Daddy cool MS Dhoni recently took to Instagram and shared Ziva's cutesy video.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni shares adorable video of baby Ziva and it proves she is a smart kid—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's darling daughter Ziva is internet's favourite celebrity kid. Her videos and pictures often go viral in no time. She already has several fan clubs on her name flooding the social media.

Daddy cool MS Dhoni recently took to Instagram and shared Ziva's cutesy video. And it proves that she is a smart kid!

Watch it here:

Very smart

A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on

Isn't it super fun?

Mahendra Singh Dhoni married Sakshi Singh Rawat, his schoolmate on July 4, 2010, and the couple was blessed with cutie pie Ziva on February 6, 2015. The three-year-old Ziva is quite popular on the internet and her adorable videos are often shared by daddy cool on social media.

Celebrity kids such as Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Ziva Dhoni are a few names who top the list of paparazzi. More often than not their pictures and funny videos go viral on the internet.

Ziva's hilarious videos are certainly a must watch for all!

