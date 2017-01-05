close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Mahendra Singh Dhoni steps down as captain of Indian ODI, T20I teams: Bollywood pays tribute

By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 08:53
Mahendra Singh Dhoni steps down as captain of Indian ODI, T20I teams: Bollywood pays tribute

Mumbai: One of Indian cricket’s most successful skippers – Mahendra Singh Dhoni – stepped down as captain of ODI, T20I teams on Wednesday. The man who led India to great heights in the international cricketing arena has left an inedible impression. He will however, continue to play for the country.

The man, popular as Mahi, has admirers in Bollywood too. In fact, he was recently honoured with a film based on his success story. Sushant Singh Rajput, who had essayed his character in Neeraj Pandey’s ‘M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story’ is extremely overwhelmed with Dhoni’s decision to step down from captaincy.

SSR took to Twitter to write:

“There is no one like you. You're the reason for millions of smiles. Take a bow my Captain. @msdhoni #dhoni”

Dhoni’s contributions to Indian cricket are matchless. He will be remembered as India’s ultimate “cool captain” who led India to victory in T20 World Cup in 2007 and ODI World Cup in 2011.

First Published: Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 08:53

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.