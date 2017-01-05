Mahendra Singh Dhoni steps down as captain of Indian ODI, T20I teams: Bollywood pays tribute

Mumbai: One of Indian cricket’s most successful skippers – Mahendra Singh Dhoni – stepped down as captain of ODI, T20I teams on Wednesday. The man who led India to great heights in the international cricketing arena has left an inedible impression. He will however, continue to play for the country.

The man, popular as Mahi, has admirers in Bollywood too. In fact, he was recently honoured with a film based on his success story. Sushant Singh Rajput, who had essayed his character in Neeraj Pandey’s ‘M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story’ is extremely overwhelmed with Dhoni’s decision to step down from captaincy.

SSR took to Twitter to write:

“There is no one like you. You're the reason for millions of smiles. Take a bow my Captain. @msdhoni #dhoni”

great era of Indian captaincy comes to an end with you @msdhoni #CaptainCool took out of box decisions that worked pic.twitter.com/uML6OpYfYu — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) 4 January 2017

You made cricket exciting adventurous unpredictable glamorous. u gave us so many reasons 2 be proud. Thanks for these years Capt Cool #dhoni — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) 4 January 2017

.@msdhoni thank you for your exceptional leadership for a decade in Indian cricket team. You really changed the face of the team. #Dhoni — mishal raheja (@mishalraheja) 4 January 2017

Humaare saath raho @msdhoni jaane ki baat na karo!! But kudos to you for uniting a country like never before. You rock Mahi — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) 4 January 2017

What a captain you've been @msdhoni! Will always remember you winning world cups almost single handedly. — Irrfan (@irrfank) 4 January 2017

A class act both on & off the fieldTku @msdhoni for the way u lead #TeamIndia & for bein one of the greatest captains of all time #Dhoni — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) 4 January 2017

Thnk u @msdhoni 4 making us feel euphoric & proud all these yrs. It was not only winnings but u also defined #Attitude for Indian Cricket. — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) 4 January 2017

Dhoni’s contributions to Indian cricket are matchless. He will be remembered as India’s ultimate “cool captain” who led India to victory in T20 World Cup in 2007 and ODI World Cup in 2011.