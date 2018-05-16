Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva dances to DJ Bravo's 'Champion' –Watch video

New Delhi: Dwayne Bravo is a popular name in the world of cricket. Apart from his skills on the pitch, the cricketer is also famous for his music videos that are a source of pure entertainment. One of the most famous songs that Bravo has to his credit is 'Champion'. The track was released in the year 2016 and the song was a huge hit on the internet.

Several celebrities grooved to the much-entertaining song and the latest little celeb to dance to it is M.S Dhoni's adorable daughter, Ziva.

A video clip of Ziva dancing to the song has been doing rounds on the internet. Dwayne is singing the song and Ziva along with Suresh Raina's daughter, Gracia and other children are seen dancing.

Here is the video:

A few days ago, Dhoni took to Instagram to share a heart-warming video of his daughter dancing to some Hollywood song. Looks like Ziva is a terrific dancer already!