Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva greets him in two languages-Watch

New Delhi: Ace cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's adorable daughter Ziva is already a social media star.Her videos often break the internet and she already has several fan clubs running on her name on social media—such is the popularity of this star kid.

Recently, Mahi shared a video of his baby daughter where the two could be seen greeting each other in Bhojpuri and Tamil.

Sharing the video on Instagram wrote, "Greetings in two languages."

Mahendra Singh Dhoni married Sakshi Singh Rawat, his schoolmate on July 4, 2010, and the couple was blessed with cutie pie Ziva on February 6, 2015. The three-year-old Ziva is quite popular on the internet and her adorable videos are often shared by daddy cool on social media.

Celebrity kids such as Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Ziva Dhoni are a few names who top the list of paparazzi. More often than not their pictures and funny videos go viral on the internet.

Ziva's hilarious videos are certainly a must watch for all!