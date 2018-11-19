हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mahendra Singh Dhoni

MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni's birthday was a crazy, fun night—Watch videos

Here's wishing Sakshi a very happy birthday!

MS Dhoni&#039;s wife Sakshi Dhoni&#039;s birthday was a crazy, fun night—Watch videos
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's gorgeous wife Sakshi Dhoni recently celebrated her birthday and it was a starry affair. The who's who of the entertainment and cricketing world came together and had a ball!

MS Dhoni played the perfect host and happily posed for clicks. He kept his look casual and wore a black round-neck Tee with ripped denim. And birthday girl Sakshi looked stunning in her wine colour off shoulder dress.

Sakshi had a great time as she turned a year older and that is clearly visible from the photos. Although we missed little Ziva's shenanigans this time. Cricketer Hardik Pandya, Sophie Choudry, singer Rahul Vaidya, cricketer Shardul Thakur were present amongst others.

 

Mahendra Singh DhoniSakshi DhoniSakshi Dhoni birthdayMS Dhoni wife

