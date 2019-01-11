Mahesh Bhatt has an epic reaction to Alia Bhatt memes on 'Gully Boy' trailer—See inside

New Delhi: Renowned filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is an avid social media user and is known for speaking his heart out on public platforms. The maverick director and father to talented actress daughter Alia Bhatt, saw a flood of memes on 'Gully Boy' trailer and found the best one to share.

Bhatt senior posted a 'Gully Boy' meme featuring Alia and captioned it as: “Alia is a GUNDI.”

Alia is a GUNDI pic.twitter.com/kdfa496e4s — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) January 10, 2019

Isn't he simply the coolest dad around?

Soon after Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's much awaited 'Gully Boy' trailer released, it opened gates to a meme fest on social media. And we must say that most of the jokes are hilarious!

The Zoya Akhtar's directorial will leave you mighty impressed, wanting to jump the calendar to February 14, 2019—that's when it hits the screen. 'Gully Boy' trailer is packed with some brilliant scenes where you will be moved by the fineness of the craft displayed by the lead actors. Even the supporting cast has contributed in taking the scene to another level.

The film presents the two stars in a never-seen-before avatar. The venture is co-produced by Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions. The highly anticipated project features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.