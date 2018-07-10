हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mahesh Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt keeps paparazzi guessing on Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor relationship

New Delhi: The latest buzz in B-Town right now is the rumoured love affair of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The gossip mills are working overtime to find out deets about this 'new' love story while paps are going crazy clicking their pictures together.

Recently Ranbir was seen hanging out at Alia's apartment and Mahesh Bhatt was also seen with the duo. Their pictures went viral and sent the fans into a tizzy. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Bhatt senior, who is known for his classic statements gave a quirky reply when asked to comment on the same. He said, “When I saw those pics, I was like, ‘Oh, the paparazzi age is here and you have people from the outside using their premise to capture the image, because that’s what the nation is thrusting for.’ So, not saying more, I’d let the paparazzi guess if papa is raazi.”

When asked about if he ever advises Alia on relationship matter, he said, “It’s very obvious that (Ranbir-Alia) are making no bones about talking to people about them being intimate. And I don’t belong to that category of parents who’d advise their children about their personal choices. Alia is an adult and it’s a matter that she has to resolve. It’s their life, their space. I respect and admire them for choosing to talk to the world when, and if, they want to do.”

Mahesh Bhatt is all praised for Ranbir as an actor and said, “I like and love him very much. He has got a core far deeper than what cinema space can capture.”

He hailed his performance in 'Sanju' and heaped praises on the actor for his brilliant performance.

On the professional front, the duo will be seen together in 'Brahmastra', a film by Ayan Mukerji. Karan Johar had announced the first part of the adventure trilogy a few months back. It features megastar Amitabh Bachchan and television's favourite 'Naagin' Mouni Roy in pivotal parts.

Ever since the two started working together on this project, rumours about their alleged affair caught fire. The rumour of them being a couple gained ground after ace designer friend Manish Malhotra spilled the beans on 'BFF's with Vogue', hinting at their possible 'hook up in 2018'.

The duo walked in together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's gala wedding reception held at The Leela, Mumbai. They came, happily posed and left—adding more fuel to them being a couple.

Ranbir in an interview with GQ India recently opened up on dating Alia and how it's still 'too new' to talk about.

 

