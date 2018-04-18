Mahira Khan lip syncs Nargis - Raj Kapoor's song and her expressions are adorable

Mumbai: Mahira Khan's latest Instagram video showcases her adorable antics. The pretty Pakistani actress lip-syncs to Raj Kapoor and Nargis Dutt's song - Jahan Main Jati Hoon Wahi Chale Aate Ho from 1956 classic Chori Chori and makes adorable expressions. With her in the video is her make-up artiste Adnan Ansari.

Check out the video embedded below:

آئ لو یو!!. @adnanansariofficial A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on Apr 15, 2018 at 6:10am PDT

The starlet from across the border made her Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees directed by Rahul Dholakia. The film released in 2017.

Mahira, who is very popular in Pakistan and has worked with some of the biggest names in the film industry there.

She made headlines last year after being seen with Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor in New York City. Photographs of the two actors taking a smoke break outside a hotel in NYC had surfaced on the internet.

Soon after the images surfaced online, they went viral. They attracted sharp criticism from social media users who ridiculed Mahira for smoking and wearing a short dress.

After maintaining stoic silence for quite a few days, Mahira reacted strongly to her haters and silenced them by giving a befitting response.