Mahira Khan makes a U-Turn on old controversial video, says she has always been a Bollywood fan
New Delhi: Pakistani sensation Mahira Khan, who made debut in Indian cinema recently with superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Raees', finally broke her silence on the controversial interview that had surfaced ahead of the release of the film. In the video, the 32-year-old star was caught on cam talking unimpressive things about Hindi film industry.
Just before the release of the Rahul Dholakia directorial, the clip surfaced on the Internet and went viral on social media. And, because of her comments, Mahira was criticised by a lot of people online.
"We should never be inspired from Indians. We are not Bollywood," she said in the controversial interview.
However, her stance seemed to have changed completely since then. Possibly, as a damage control act, Mahira has now reportedly claimed that she has always been a Bollywood fan.
According to a BollywoodLife report, originally attributed to DNA, she said, “I felt it was so unnecessary. Because the fact is, I’ve always been such a big Bollywood fan from the time I was very young. I remember I’d watch new Bollywood films every Thursday night on a video cassette. The entire week I’d wait for that Thursday-night treat.”
'Raees' has now become the biggest hit of the year so far.
