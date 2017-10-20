Mahira – Ranbir pics row: I have learnt from it, says actress

Mumbai: A lot has been written and spoken about Mahira Khan’s viral photographs with Ranbir Kapoor in New Your City. The two actors were spotted taking a smoke break and hanging out together.

Soon after the images surfaced online, Mahira was slammed by haters for wearing a short dress and smoking. However, celebrities in Bollywood extended support to the actress by defending her and giving befitting replies to trolls.

And now, Mahira has addressed the issue herself. So far, she remained silent about it. After speaking about the issue indirectly during an event recently, the Raees star answered questions put forward by Pakistani media persons.

According to a news report, a video which shows Mahira answering questions about the photographs in question has surfaced online. In the video which has probably been posted on Instagram by a fan of the actress, Mahira says, “Main kya comment ker sakti hoon...It was a personal thing...I have learnt from it...because I am a very careful person otherwise and I have learnt...”

When quizzed if the photographs were a part of a film’s scene, she said, “these are personal questions....It’s very normal for a girl and a guy to hangout...it’s a very normal thing...secondly as I have said we have all learnt from it...and we have understood that aap log (media) jo hain woh sirf yahan nahin hain har jagah hain.”

Mahira made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees directed by Rahul Dholakia. She is a very popular celebrity in Pakistan and has a huge fan following there. She was spotted with Ranbir at the Global Teacher Prize event earlier this year. Soon after the event was over, images of the two at the venue had emerged online.