Mahira Khan starrer 7 Din Mohabbat In teaser out - Watch

Mumbai: After essaying an intense character in a gripping social drama Verna, Mahira Khan is all set to make a splash on the silver screen as a vivacious bubbly personality in 7 Din Mohabbat In, a film co-starring Sheheryar Munawar.

The teaser of the Pakistani film is out and it looks quite promising.

Check out the teaser here:

Mahira plays a character named Neeli while Sheheryar essays Tipu. The film also stars Aamna Ilyas as Ghazala and Mira Sethi as Princess Sonu besides veteran actor Javed Sheikh in pivotal roles.

The makers of the film have shared quite a few posters featuring central characters in the film. In fact, the promos of the film are hilarious and it looks like an out-and-out rib-tickler.

Directed by Meenu Gaur and Farjad Nabi, 7 Din Mohabbat In is Mahira's first attempt at comedy. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees directed by Rahul Dholakia last year, has worked in films with an intense storyline and the list includes - Bol, Bin Roye, Manto, Ho Mann Jahaan etc.

The film will release on Eid-ul-Fitr this year.