Mahira Khan talks about being a career woman, single mother

Mumbai: Mahira Khan is now a popular name in India. The Pakistani beauty, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rahul Dholakia’s ‘Raees’ manages her professional and personal commitments beautifully. In an interview, Mahira spoke about the challenges of being a single mother and a career woman.

During an interview with DNA, when Mahira was asked if being a working woman and a mother is tough, the actress said, “Yes, but it is something which women all across the world do. I do only one film at a time. My first priority is my child. So it’s a lot of hard work . But it can be done. It’s all about choices. Many times I have to let go of good work. Fortunately the work I’ve done has worked for me (sic).”

Mahira also spoke about how difficult it is for her to be a working woman and a mother in her country. She said, “Yes, I am an anomaly in my country. I hope in the coming years, there will be more women like me (sic).”

Here’s a big round of applause for this beautiful lady who manages work and motherhood equally well.

For the uninitiated, Mahira had married Ali Aksari in 2007. She has a son named Azlaan from the marriage. The duo got separated in 2015, a year after their son was born.