Malaika Arora, Anusha Dandekar, Sonakshi Sinha and Priyanka Chopra's Chogada dance videos will make your day - Watch

Mumbai: After Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Anusha Dandekar, Sonakshi Sinha and Priyanka Chopra have shared their "Love Takes Over" moment on Instagram. The beauties shared videos on Instagram that shows them grooving to the Chogada track from Salman Khan's home production Love Yatri.

Salman is all set to introduce two new talents to Bollywood - Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. Love Yatri comes across a love story with its own share of ecstasy and agony.

Take a look at amazing dance videos shared by Malaika, Sonakshi and Priyanka that will make you groove to the tunes of traditional Garba music:

Malaika, who was married to Salman's younger brother Arbaaz, took to Instagram to wish luck to Aayush (husband of Salman's sister Arpita) and Warina, all the very best for their debut film. Priyanka, who was initially on board Salman's Bharat, too sent across best wishes to the two young actors and so did Sonakshi, who was launched in Bollywood by none other than Salman.

The song from Salman Khan's Love Yatri has been sung by Darshan Raval and Asees Kaur. It has been penned by Darshan and the additional lyrics are by Shabbir Ahmed. Lijo George - Dj Chetas have composed the music for the dance number.

Love Yatri directed by Abhiraj Minawala marks the Bollywood debut of Aayush and Warina. Aayush is married to Salman's younger sister Arpita and the couple has a toddler son named Ahil.