हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora bids goodbye to 2018 upside down

Bidding adieu to 2018, the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' star shared a picture with her pilates instructor, Namrata Purohit, on Instagram and it speaks all about fitness.

Malaika Arora bids goodbye to 2018 upside down
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Acing her fitness game and providing major body goals to fans, Malaika Arora might just help you to keep up with your fitness resolution for 2019.

Bidding adieu to 2018, the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' star shared a picture with her pilates instructor, Namrata Purohit, on Instagram and it speaks all about fitness.

In her recent post, the 45-year-old can be seen posing upside down with Namrata in her gym gear. They support each other while doing the headstand. She captioned the post: "#malaikasmondaymotivation ..... bye 2018 ....willl see in 2019.

"Malaika is known as one of the fittest celebrities in the film industry, and at 45 she can easily give any leading female actor a run for money and some of her Instagram posts are the proof.

She often shares photos and videos from her workout and inspires many to lead a healthy lifestyle.

Meanwhile, Malaika, who was last seen in a dance number titled 'Hello Hello' in movie 'Pataakha,' is rumoured to be in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The duo, who initially denied dating each other, have been making public appearances together at several events lately. 

Tags:
Malaika AroraMalaika Arora Arjun KapoorIndia's Got TalentKoffee With KaranMalaika Arora films

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close