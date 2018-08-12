हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IFFM

Malaika Arora excited to judge dance competition at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Actress Malaika Arora has been invited to judge a Bollywood dance competition at the ongoing Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

Malaika Arora excited to judge dance competition at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Mumbai: Actress Malaika Arora has been invited to judge a Bollywood dance competition at the ongoing Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

Dance lovers from all over Australia are set to participate in the Telstra dance competition this year at the IFFM. Malaika is excited about judging the show.

"Dance is an integral part of my life and I am very passionate about it. To see others share the same love and passion and to explore unbelievable talent across the globe is a great honour for a dance lover like me," Malaika said in a statement.

"I am humbled that IFFM has once again invited me to be a part of this prestigious competition. Australia has a lot of talent and I have come across some outstanding dancers in the past. I can't wait to see what Melbourne has to offer this year," she added.

Under the theme of 'Inclusion', this year's gala -- with over 60 films in 22 languages -- explores the diversity of contemporary Indian cinema, from Bollywood box-office hits, documentaries and art-house premieres, to the Bollywood dance competition and master classes with key figures from the Indian film industry.

The fest started on August 10 and will go on till August 22.

Tags:
IFFMIndian Film festival of MelbourneMalaika Arora

Must Watch