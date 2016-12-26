Malaika Arora gives guitar lessons to sister Amrita's little one!

New Delhi: The gorgeous sisters Malaika Arora Khan and Amrita Arora are simply adorable. Both Malaika and Amrita were seen as VJs on MTV during the initial phase of their career, and the fans continue to love them even today.

Amrita recently shared a lovely picture on Instagram where elder sister Malaika can be seen playing guitar and yes who's sitting right next to her? It's none other than Amrita's little boy. The picture is dayum cute.

Looks like the family is in full Christmas fervour and what better than singing some cool carols.

By the way, we never knew our Munni can play the guitar too. How about some lessons!