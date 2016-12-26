Malaika Arora gives guitar lessons to sister Amrita's little one!
By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Monday, December 26, 2016 - 03:43
Pic courtesy: Instagram
New Delhi: The gorgeous sisters Malaika Arora Khan and Amrita Arora are simply adorable. Both Malaika and Amrita were seen as VJs on MTV during the initial phase of their career, and the fans continue to love them even today.
Amrita recently shared a lovely picture on Instagram where elder sister Malaika can be seen playing guitar and yes who's sitting right next to her? It's none other than Amrita's little boy. The picture is dayum cute.
Looks like the family is in full Christmas fervour and what better than singing some cool carols.
By the way, we never knew our Munni can play the guitar too. How about some lessons!
First Published: Monday, December 26, 2016 - 03:42
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Say whaaat? This birthday girl expects 1.3 mn guests at her bash
- 'Sultan' Salman Khan turns 51, celebrates birthday at Panvel farmhouse! Look who all came to party
- Bigg Boss 10: Bani J, Gaurav Chopra grilled by housemates; rift between Nitibha and Manveer!
- Here's 10 era-defining songs from British pop icon George Michael
- Shah Rukh Khan shares gems of wisdom after getting honoured with a doctorate in Hyderabad!
- 'Sultan' Salman Khan turns 51, celebrates birthday at Panvel farmhouse! Look who all came to party
- Here's 10 era-defining songs from British pop icon George Michael
- Salman Khan App: Know more about it from the man himself – Watch video
- George Michael's 'Last Christmas': Bollywood pays tribute to British pop star
- Malaika Arora’s Christmas post has Arbaaz Khan’s pic