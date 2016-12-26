Malaika Arora’s Christmas post has Arbaaz Khan’s pic

close
Monday, December 26, 2016
Mumbai: Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan may have headed for divorce but there seems to be an animosity between them.

The ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ girl of Bollywood, took to Twitter to wish one and all Merry Christmas by posting a collage of photographs of her family. And the collage included Arbaaz’s pic too!

Merry Christmas to all.love n peace always

Sadly for the fans of this couple, the two announced their separation earlier this year. They have a son name Arhaan.

The estranged couple that was once one of Bollywood’s most iconic jodis, filed for divorce recently to dissolve their 17-year-old marriage.

