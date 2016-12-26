Malaika Arora’s Christmas post has Arbaaz Khan’s pic
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, December 26, 2016 - 11:22
Mumbai: Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan may have headed for divorce but there seems to be an animosity between them.
The ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ girl of Bollywood, took to Twitter to wish one and all Merry Christmas by posting a collage of photographs of her family. And the collage included Arbaaz’s pic too!
Check it out here:
Sadly for the fans of this couple, the two announced their separation earlier this year. They have a son name Arhaan.
The estranged couple that was once one of Bollywood’s most iconic jodis, filed for divorce recently to dissolve their 17-year-old marriage.
First Published: Monday, December 26, 2016 - 11:22
