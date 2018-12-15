हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sohail Khan

Malaika Arora, Sonakshi Sinha arrive in style for Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan birthday bash — Pics

Sohail and Seema Khan's son Nirvaan is celebrating his birthday today.

Malaika Arora, Sonakshi Sinha arrive in style for Sohail Khan&#039;s son Nirvaan birthday bash — Pics
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

Actor-director Sohail Khan on Saturday hosted a bash to celebrate the birthday of his son Nirvaan Khan who turned a year older. Sohail hosted the party at his residence which saw the attendance of his family members and industry friends. 

Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Seema Khan, Salim and Salma Khan, Helen, Alvira Khan and Atul Agnihotri, Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Vatsal Seth, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor were among those who were seen arriving at the bash. 

Arbaaz Khan's former wife Malaika Arora was also seen making her way to the venue in a sizzling avatar. She wore a grey full-sleeved midriff top and black printed leather pants which she teamed with silver pumps.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha too made a stylish entry at the venue in a black crop top and matching shorts with a military-style jacket. She aced her look with black stilettos.

Take a look at their photos: 

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Nirvaan's close friend Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi and cousin Arhaan Khan were also snapped at the venue. 

Tags:
Sohail KhanNirvaan Khan birthdaySonakshi SinhaSalman KhanMalaika AroraArbaaz Khan Malaikaseema khan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close