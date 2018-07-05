हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mallika Sherawat

Mallika Sherawat loved meeting former US First Lady Laura Bush

Pic courtesy: @mallikasherawat

Mumbai: Actress Mallika Sherawat says she loved meeting the former US First Lady Laura Bush.

On Thursday, Mallika shared a throwback photograph of herself with Bush, with whom she discussed women empowerment during their meeting back in 2016.

"Loved meeting former First Lady Of America Laura W. Bush, we talked mainly about women empowerment. Throwback Thursday," Mallika captioned the image. 

On the work front, Mallika has got the rights to adapt "The Good Wife", an American legal and political drama TV series, for Indian audiences.

Talking about the adaptation, Mallika told IANS in an interview last month: "Again, it is a women's empowerment show. By the end of this year, we will start shooting for it. I will play the central character.

"It will be shot in India in Hindi. I am really excited to share it with the Indian audience. I think the time is right."

