Mamata Banerjee condoles Sridevi's death

Kolkata: Expressing grief over the sudden demise of veteran Bollywood actress Sridevi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said she was "one of the most popular actors of a generation".

"Saddened at the untimely passing away of Sridevi, one of the most popular actors of a generation. Condolences to her family, her colleagues in the industry and fans," Banerjee tweeted.

The actress reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday night. She was 54.

Sridevi was in Dubai to attend the marriage function of actress Sonam Kapoor's cousin Mohit Marwah, accompanied by her husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi.