Man who announced Rs 10 crore bounty on Deepika's head, falls ill, hospitalised

Gurugram: Rajput Karni Sena leader Suraj Pal Amu was on Monday admitted to a Gurugram hospital after he reportedly fell ill. Suraj Pal, who was taken into the custody on January 26 over his controversial statement on 'Padmaavat', was scheduled to be produced before a Haryana Court later in the day.

Yesterday, the Gurugram police slapped charges Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code against Suraj Pal in connection with anti-Padmaavat violence on January 24. An FIR was also registered against the Gurugram Karni Sena leader.

He, along with five more people, was put in Bhondsi jail under preventive detention.

A probe in connection with recent Padmaavat violence, in which several Haryana roadways buses were torched, policemen were attacked and a school bus was attacked, revealed that Amu played a key role in instigating the violence.

Amu was recently in news for threatening the cast and crew of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic drama 'Padmaavat'. The former Haryana BJP leader had created headlines by warning that he will burn down any movie theatre that screened the movie, which faced stiff opposition from several Rajput community members over alleged 'distortion of historical facts'.

He had even offered a Rs 10 crore reward to anyone who would behead Bhansali or actress Deepika, who played the titular role of Rajput Queen Rani Padmini in the movie. Amu had announced the Rs 10-crore reward offer after another individual from Meerut announced a Rs 5-crore bounty for heads of Bhansali and Deepika.

The Haryana BJP media chief's comments had sparked an outrage and he was subsequently booked by the Gurgaon authorities.